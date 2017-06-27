Authorities Searching For Final Linco...

Authorities Searching For Final Lincoln Co. Jail Escapee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Over the years, Moody has been arrested many times as an adult and put in jail. He's an expert car thief, according to the deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
np 20 hr panhandle cowboy 1
News 3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09) 21 hr dkt1961 144
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Mon soundsokay 1
News Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of... Jun 24 WOW 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Jun 24 Bishop Caractor 484
Dark. Jun 23 big Aj okc 3
Black gangs Jun 23 okcnow 4
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC