Ten Arrested After Joint Found In Child's Easter Basket In Shawnee
Authorities in Oklahoma say 10 people have been charged with drug-related offenses after a marijuana cigarette found inside a child's Easter basket at a school led police to a home were marijuana was growing. The Shawnee News-Star reports that the police investigation began last month after a teacher who was counting Easter eggs discovered the marijuana cigarette inside a student's basket at school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|9 hr
|sensitized
|6
|Shawnee Commission Still Sparring Over CPN (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Star444
|2
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Sun
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|Sat
|trafficcontrol
|1
|Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after...
|May 20
|stasi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC