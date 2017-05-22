Ten Arrested After Joint Found In Chi...

Ten Arrested After Joint Found In Child's Easter Basket In Shawnee

Tuesday May 2

Authorities in Oklahoma say 10 people have been charged with drug-related offenses after a marijuana cigarette found inside a child's Easter basket at a school led police to a home were marijuana was growing. The Shawnee News-Star reports that the police investigation began last month after a teacher who was counting Easter eggs discovered the marijuana cigarette inside a student's basket at school.

