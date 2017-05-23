Tecumseh Council Okays Rezoning
The industrial park being developed by the Gilbert family at U.S. 177 and Benson Park continues to grow, this time with the planned addition of mini-storage units. The Tecumseh City Council approved rezoning a tract in the park from I-2 to C-5 to make way for the storage units, which Autumn and Trace Brown plan to put in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|12 hr
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|14 hr
|asiseeit
|29
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|Wed
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|Wed
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|Wed
|avgwhtrash
|2
|Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde...
|Tue
|fedcrap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC