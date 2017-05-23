Tecumseh Council Okays Rezoning

Tecumseh Council Okays Rezoning

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

The industrial park being developed by the Gilbert family at U.S. 177 and Benson Park continues to grow, this time with the planned addition of mini-storage units. The Tecumseh City Council approved rezoning a tract in the park from I-2 to C-5 to make way for the storage units, which Autumn and Trace Brown plan to put in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... 12 hr rationalchaos 3
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 14 hr asiseeit 29
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 21 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides Wed againandagin 7
Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It Wed More Tax Cuts n P... 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... Wed avgwhtrash 2
News Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde... Tue fedcrap 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC