Tecumseh Council Okays Rezoning

The industrial park being developed by the Gilbert family at U.S. 177 and Benson Park continues to grow, this time with the planned addition of mini-storage units. The Tecumseh City Council approved rezoning a tract in the park from I-2 to C-5 to make way for the storage units, which Autumn and Trace Brown plan to put in.

