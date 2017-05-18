Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 6:41PM CDT expiring May 18 ...

Special Weather Statement issued May ...

OKZ064-065-190030- Okfuskee OK-Creek OK- 641 PM CDT THU MAY 18 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT... At 641 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Yale to 3 miles southwest of Stroud to 3 miles east of Shawnee. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Pottawatomie County was issued at May 18 at 7:45PM CDT

