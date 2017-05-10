Salvation Army leader trusted God 'no matter what'
Salvation Army Maj. Charlotte Gargis poses for a picture in conjunction with a story about the faith-based organization's Angel Tree holiday program in November 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|54 min
|We know her
|3
|How former GM Plant never became a pox on OKC
|5 hr
|heppinudders
|2
|Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple
|11 hr
|acrossedline
|1
|Justice Roberts, Son of Oral roberts, STRUNG OU... (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Bfree
|2
|People with low iqs
|14 hr
|We know her
|7
|Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg...
|17 hr
|cyberstalked
|1
|Black gangs
|18 hr
|Huezy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC