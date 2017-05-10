Salvation Army leader trusted God 'no...

Salvation Army leader trusted God 'no matter what'

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Salvation Army Maj. Charlotte Gargis poses for a picture in conjunction with a story about the faith-based organization's Angel Tree holiday program in November 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 54 min We know her 3
News How former GM Plant never became a pox on OKC 5 hr heppinudders 2
News Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple 11 hr acrossedline 1
Justice Roberts, Son of Oral roberts, STRUNG OU... (Jun '15) 12 hr Bfree 2
People with low iqs 14 hr We know her 7
News Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg... 17 hr cyberstalked 1
Black gangs 18 hr Huezy 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC