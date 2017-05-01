Local investors buy Shawnee copper tu...

Local investors buy Shawnee copper tubing plant

A group of investors led by the former plant manager has purchased Wolverine Tube Inc.'s manufacturing plant in Shawnee and plans to keep the facility operational. Startup copper tubing manufacturer Shawnee Tubing Solutions LLC said Monday it has bought the facility and the majority of Wolverine's operations.

