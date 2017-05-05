Holdenville Teen Crosses Graduation S...

Holdenville Teen Crosses Graduation Stage, 8 Months After Injury

Sunday May 7 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Friday, May 5, 2017, marked a major milestone for Holdenville senior Oske Lowe. Lowe crossed the stage at the high school's graduation ceremony, eight months after suffering a life-altering brain injury during Holdenville's second varsity football game of the season.

