Ex-Vietnam Medic's Bike Trip across America: It's About Meeting People
Just like anyone else, Edward Abair longed for adventure. He wanted to see the country of his birth, meet people, and share ideas and experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|10 hr
|LakeShow
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|12 hr
|USA lady
|16
|Founder of Midwest City, Oklahoma, across from ...
|20 hr
|mudcity
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|23 hr
|shameful
|11
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Sat
|What is stopping you
|4
|Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple
|Sat
|just me
|2
|Federal sports betting case ends with no prison...
|Sat
|The phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC