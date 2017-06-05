Community
The Little Axe Community Center, 1000 168th Ave. NE, is teaming with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide free lunches to children 18 and younger from June 5 through July 27. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, except on July 4. There is no income requirement for the program and participants do not need to register. The Pioneer Library System's Norman Children's Librarians will provide story time on Thursdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|23 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Wed
|TRUTH WINS OUT
|9
|Megan Cheek Dates Ugly Guys For Money
|Tue
|Allen
|3
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Tue
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 5
|okimar
|38
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC