Architects Present Ideas For Shawnee's Four Most Popular Parks
A special open public meeting of the Shawnee City Commissioners held at the Expo Center on Thursday, May 18, offered a public viewing of the preliminary renovation plans to four of Shawnee's most-used public parks - Boy Scout Park, KidSpace Park, Woodland Park and Celebration of Life Park - with safety, beauty and fun as priorities. Mayor Richard Finley moved directly from opening the single-topic meeting to City Manager Justin Erickson who explained the history of the parks plan as beginning in December 2015.
