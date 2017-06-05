Architects Present Ideas For Shawnee'...

Architects Present Ideas For Shawnee's Four Most Popular Parks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

A special open public meeting of the Shawnee City Commissioners held at the Expo Center on Thursday, May 18, offered a public viewing of the preliminary renovation plans to four of Shawnee's most-used public parks - Boy Scout Park, KidSpace Park, Woodland Park and Celebration of Life Park - with safety, beauty and fun as priorities. Mayor Richard Finley moved directly from opening the single-topic meeting to City Manager Justin Erickson who explained the history of the parks plan as beginning in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sat William McCreary 10
Megan Cheek Dates Ugly Guys For Money Sat Allen 4
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
News Silver Alert Issued For Pottawatomie County Man Jun 9 heatherhoneycutt81 1
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Jun 8 Jamie Dundee 16
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC