Woman Found With Suspect In Fatal Tec...

Woman Found With Suspect In Fatal Tecumseh Officer Shooting Charged With Murder

The woman found in the car with the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh Police Officer has now been charged with second-degree murder. Brooklyn Williams, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.

