Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of Tecumseh police officer
A 22-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in last month's fatal shooting of a Tecumseh police officer. The officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Williams late March 26 in Shawnee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|23 min
|trun8tive
|2
|Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf...
|2 hr
|pfttttttt
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|OSBI Continues Search For Evidence In Homicide ...
|13 hr
|thesebones
|1
|Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ...
|16 hr
|payagainandagain
|1
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|Tue
|Guest
|11
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Tue
|Guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC