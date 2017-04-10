Woman Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder In Fatal Tecumseh Officer Shooting
The woman found in the car with the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh Police Officer has now been charged with second-degree murder. Brooklyn Williams, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.
