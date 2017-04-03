Unbeaten Wolves Roll On

Unbeaten Wolves Roll On

Ranked number 2 in the nation, the Shawnee Wolves, 17-0, didn't let a rainstorm to cool their bats as they continued their march to a repeat as State Champions, though Dale almost erased a five run deficit in a loss to the Wolves March 30. Shawnee got out to a five run lead in the fifth inning and held on for a 6-5 victory over Dale. Dale scored four runs in a failed come back on an error in the sixth, a walk in the seventh and a fielder's choice by Austin Custer in the seventh.

