UFC hopeful Sabina Mazo reflects on viral head-kick knockout win at LFA 9
In just her third professional fight, the Colombian fighter picked up a highlight reel head-kick knockout victory over her opponent Jamie Thorton at Friday's LFA 9 event in Shawnee, Okla. Mazo's impressive head-kick knockout video quickly spread, compiling over a million views in the span of a few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Sam ten ton p
|9
|Interviews, photos & video: 'The Lion King' mus...
|1 hr
|White chocolate
|2
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|5 hr
|I Agree
|20
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|14 hr
|Sam
|4
|Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du...
|18 hr
|Sam ten ton
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|19 hr
|Guest
|13
|Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r...
|23 hr
|abuseuse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC