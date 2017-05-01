UFC hopeful Sabina Mazo reflects on v...

UFC hopeful Sabina Mazo reflects on viral head-kick knockout win at LFA 9

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: MMAFighting.com

In just her third professional fight, the Colombian fighter picked up a highlight reel head-kick knockout victory over her opponent Jamie Thorton at Friday's LFA 9 event in Shawnee, Okla. Mazo's impressive head-kick knockout video quickly spread, compiling over a million views in the span of a few days.

