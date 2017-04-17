St. Anthony affiliates with Lawton ho...

St. Anthony affiliates with Lawton hospital

Oklahoma City's St. Anthony Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton have entered into a formal affiliation agreement, the two organizations have announced. The affiliation will increase access Southwestern patients have to specialty services St. Anthony offers through its parent organization, SSM Health Care Oklahoma.

