Spring powwow at University of Central Oklahoma honors tradition
The 46th annual University of Central Oklahoma's Spring Powwow was Sunday in Hamilton Field House on the UCO campus in Edmond. Powwows are Native American people's social gatherings, a place where people join together, in dancing, singing, and visiting.
