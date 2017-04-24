Myron Dennis Squeaks Past Danilo Marques in Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 Headliner
"The Ultimate Fighter 23" quarterfinalist Myron Dennis had to dig deep against Brazilian brawler Danilo Marques in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 main event on Friday at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. It almost was not enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|56 min
|Bishop Caractor
|483
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|6 hr
|USA lady
|10
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|6 hr
|USA lady
|8
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Guest
|5
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Tue
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|Tue
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Mon
|USA lady
|14
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC