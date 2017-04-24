Myron Dennis Squeaks Past Danilo Marq...

Myron Dennis Squeaks Past Danilo Marques in Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 Headliner

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Sherdog

"The Ultimate Fighter 23" quarterfinalist Myron Dennis had to dig deep against Brazilian brawler Danilo Marques in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 main event on Friday at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. It almost was not enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 56 min Bishop Caractor 483
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 6 hr USA lady 10
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 6 hr USA lady 8
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) Tue Guest 5
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Tue D C Burns White 2
News OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits Tue moremula 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Mon USA lady 14
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Pottawatomie County was issued at April 27 at 3:24AM CDT

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC