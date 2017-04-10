Mother Of Fallen OHP Trooper Takes Cause To Washington
State trooper Nicholas Dees was hit and killed by a distracted driver two years ago and now his mother is making a push to end distracted driving nationwide. Shelley Russell lost her only son, trooper Nicholas Dees, two years ago to distracted driving.
