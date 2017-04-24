Many City Projects Move Forward Behind the Scenes
The months of March and April have proven very busy in Shawnee with numerous projects underway or beginning. City Manager Justin Erickson shared a few of the city's highlights with commissioners last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|2 hr
|D C Burns White
|12
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|candy
|484
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|11 hr
|USA lady
|8
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Guest
|5
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Tue
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|Tue
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Mon
|USA lady
|14
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC