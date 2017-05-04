Legislators Bemoan Budget Problems At Tecumseh Luncheon

Money - or how to find more of it without rocking the boat too much - was the underlying issue at a legislative luncheon in Tecumseh Friday. The luncheon, held at Broadway United Methodist Church under the sponsorship of the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce, attracted four legislators who represent parts of Pottawatomie County and about 30 interested citizens.

