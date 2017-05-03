IBC Members Load Up Trash On Great Day Of Service
Shawnee's Immanuel Baptist Church held its Great Day of Service on Sunday, April 23. In its third year, this event is a day, a Sunday, when the congregation of Immanuel puts hands and feet to the Gospel and goes out into the community to serve others. Located on 45th Street in north Shawnee since 2008, Immanuel Baptist Church was, for some 79 years, located on East Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|2 hr
|leterburn
|1
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|8 hr
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|9 hr
|kritikal
|1
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|19 hr
|Dr no way
|109
|Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor...
|Wed
|mynickelsworth
|1
|Stupid people in Oklahoma!
|Wed
|John klang
|3
|NW Okc Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half
|Wed
|litesout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC