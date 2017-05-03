IBC Members Load Up Trash On Great Day Of Service

Shawnee's Immanuel Baptist Church held its Great Day of Service on Sunday, April 23. In its third year, this event is a day, a Sunday, when the congregation of Immanuel puts hands and feet to the Gospel and goes out into the community to serve others. Located on 45th Street in north Shawnee since 2008, Immanuel Baptist Church was, for some 79 years, located on East Main Street.

