IBC Members Load Up Trash On Great Da...

IBC Members Load Up Trash On Great Day Of Service

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Shawnee's Immanuel Baptist Church held its Great Day of Service on Sunday, April 23. In its third year, this event is a day, a Sunday, when the congregation of Immanuel puts hands and feet to the Gospel and goes out into the community to serve others. Located on 45th Street in north Shawnee since 2008, Immanuel Baptist Church was, for some 79 years, located on East Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... 2 hr leterburn 1
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... 8 hr kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... 9 hr kritikal 1
Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12) 19 hr Dr no way 109
News Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor... Wed mynickelsworth 1
Stupid people in Oklahoma! Wed John klang 3
News NW Okc Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half Wed litesout 2
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC