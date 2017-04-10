House roundup: Retired teachers could get incentive to return to Oklahoma classrooms
With prospects dim for the kind of money needed to dissuade current public school teachers from leaving the state and/or the profession, Oklahoma legislators on Monday turned to incentives for luring retired educators back into the classroom and recruiting new ones through specialty license plates. House of Representatives committees pushed along several education bills, all originating in the Senate, ahead of a Thursday deadline.
