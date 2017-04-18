Ceremony Tonight Adds Terney To Court...

Ceremony Tonight Adds Terney To Courthouse Monumnet

Thursday Apr 13

Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney's name will be added to the Pottawatomie County Fallen Heroes Memorial tonight . The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in front of the county courthouse, on Broadway in Shawnee.

