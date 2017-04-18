Ceremony Tonight Adds Terney To Courthouse Monumnet
Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney's name will be added to the Pottawatomie County Fallen Heroes Memorial tonight . The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in front of the county courthouse, on Broadway in Shawnee.
