Wynona Frances Maisch
Wynona Frances Maisch, 85, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, died Friday, March 17, 2017 in Del City, OK. She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Tupelo, Oklahoma to Grady McKindley Burden and Rilda Isabelle Burden.
