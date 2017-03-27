Woman charged in connection with death of Tecumseh police officer
County prosecutors charged a woman on Tuesday with harboring a fugitive for her involvement in the shooting death of a Tecumseh police officer. Brooklyn Danielle Williams, 22, was arrested Tuesday after Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents spoke to her about the Monday death of officer Justin Terney, according to an affidavit.
