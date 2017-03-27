Woman charged in connection with deat...

Woman charged in connection with death of Tecumseh police officer

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

County prosecutors charged a woman on Tuesday with harboring a fugitive for her involvement in the shooting death of a Tecumseh police officer. Brooklyn Danielle Williams, 22, was arrested Tuesday after Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents spoke to her about the Monday death of officer Justin Terney, according to an affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 3 hr curiousyearslater 19
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 5 hr infidel 25
News Only on 9: Perry Mom Speaks Out About Reported ... 6 hr sex crimes 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mon jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News Neighbor Fires Warning Shot At Loud Edmond Teens Mon dogpizz 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sun Shelby Ford 2
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Mar 25 dopplergangers 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC