Oklahoma voters decide bond issues, H...

Oklahoma voters decide bond issues, House primary

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An oil and gas operator and an attorney led in their parties' primary elections Tuesday evening for an open seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The winners of those primaries will go on to compete in a May 9 general election for the State House District 28 seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 15 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off Mon Pissed Off 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Mon So many questions 4,773
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... Mon A California Girl 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 5 debi 15
News State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All... Mar 5 passedout 1
Mike densman Mar 3 We know 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC