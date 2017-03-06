Oklahoma voters decide bond issues, House primary
An oil and gas operator and an attorney led in their parties' primary elections Tuesday evening for an open seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The winners of those primaries will go on to compete in a May 9 general election for the State House District 28 seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|15 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mon
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mon
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mon
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC