Newalla home invasion suspects ordered to trial

24 min ago

Two men have been ordered to trial on first-degree murder charges in a 2016 home invasion in Newalla that went awry when the homeowner shot and killed one of the suspected invaders. Xavier Deshon Hollins, 18, and Nicholas Bennett Adkins, 19, both of Shawnee, are accused of acting together with two others to invade and burglarize or rob the home of Russell and Donna Gage.

