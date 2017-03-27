MSU Tennis Roundup: March 21
Midwestern State collected its second South Central Region win of the season Tuesday as the 21st-ranked Mustangs rolled to an 8-1 victory over Metro State at the MSU Tennis Center. Midwestern State set the stage early with sophomore Maddy Coffman and freshman Bianca Duff improving to 11-0 on the season with an 8-2 thumping of Tabitha Porter and Valerie Valencia at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|2 hr
|PassionateBeliever
|8
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Fontaine
|28
|State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills
|23 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog
|Tue
|mybestfriend
|1
|CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year...
|Tue
|bridgeospies
|1
|Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o...
|Tue
|dontgetit
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Tue
|curiousyearslater
|19
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC