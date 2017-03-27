MSU Tennis Roundup: March 21

MSU Tennis Roundup: March 21

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KAUZ

Midwestern State collected its second South Central Region win of the season Tuesday as the 21st-ranked Mustangs rolled to an 8-1 victory over Metro State at the MSU Tennis Center. Midwestern State set the stage early with sophomore Maddy Coffman and freshman Bianca Duff improving to 11-0 on the season with an 8-2 thumping of Tabitha Porter and Valerie Valencia at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 2 hr PassionateBeliever 8
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 2 hr Fontaine 28
News State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills 23 hr mybestfriend 1
News OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog Tue mybestfriend 1
News CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year... Tue bridgeospies 1
News Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o... Tue dontgetit 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Tue curiousyearslater 19
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC