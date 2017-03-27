Middle School Golfers Take First
The Shawnee Middle School golf team won the Seminole golf tourney Monday afternoon, led by Gus Fritz, the individual champion who shot the low score of 78 through the windy conditions. The next Shawnee golfer, Luke Cantrell, took runner-up, shooting 101.
