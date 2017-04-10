Local Photographer Offers Free Headshots For Officers
In the wake of this week's officer-involved shooting in Tecumseh that killed Officer Justin Terney, one local photographer is offering free headshots to police officers. Emily French of Aiden Taylor Photography noticed that many officers from small departments do not have an official photo, and she hopes to change that.
