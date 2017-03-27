Grill Fire Damages Home, Truck Near N...

Grill Fire Damages Home, Truck Near Newalla

Friday Mar 3 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Fire from grill ignited a grass fire that spread to a home in a small neighborhood on the far southeast side of the metro, Friday evening. It happened near SE 59th St. and Midway Dr., near Newalla, just to the west of Wes Watkins Lake.

Shawnee, OK

