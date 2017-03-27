DPS Budget Cuts Could Cause Closures ...

DPS Budget Cuts Could Cause Closures At State License Exam Centers

22 hrs ago

The Department of Public Safety says if they have to take another 15-percent budget cut, they will have to close 25 driver's license exam stations across Oklahoma. Some of the notable stations around the metro that might be closing down include one in Edmond, Norman and Shawnee.

