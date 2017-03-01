Bad Timing
When we first sat down to write this editorial, we searched the web for quotes that support what we believe to be the basic truth that Timing is everything. It's probably a waste of this space to tell you that we found a ton of those ... and not a one made the point better than the three little words we had typed into the search engine to begin with.
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, d...
|2 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Great Church in OKC Area
|12 hr
|Jim
|5
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Concerned Brothet
|480
|Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad
|18 hr
|Mrs Metheny
|3
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|20 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|22 hr
|cantseeu
|2
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|23 hr
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
