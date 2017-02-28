Shawnee police sergeant on administrative leave following domestic disturbance
On Feb. 7, James D. Wood. 38, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by "shoving her with his hands with force and violence," and then interfered with her attempt to call 911, according to court documents obtained by the Shanwee News-Star.
