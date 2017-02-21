Oklahoma Baptist University Professors debut musical

If one was to say the first word that comes to mind after hearing the word "opera," he or she might likely rattle off the first composer they remember from music class - Mozart, Tchaikvosky or Vivaldi, perhaps. For those thinking the art form once mastered by such composers is nothing more than a distant memory in history books - fear not - because such a composer is quite alive and doing very well, and living the dream in Shawnee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.