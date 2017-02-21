Oklahoma Baptist University Professor...

Oklahoma Baptist University Professors debut musical

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

If one was to say the first word that comes to mind after hearing the word "opera," he or she might likely rattle off the first composer they remember from music class - Mozart, Tchaikvosky or Vivaldi, perhaps. For those thinking the art form once mastered by such composers is nothing more than a distant memory in history books - fear not - because such a composer is quite alive and doing very well, and living the dream in Shawnee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 11 hr Debi 13
Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up 16 hr Matt Metheny 2
Drug test before employment? Fri CuriousFriend 2
looking for kendra sheppard or ty sheppard (Nov '10) Feb 15 Needstuff 3
looking for some fun. (Nov '12) Feb 15 Needstuff 2
Megan Cheek: Dates Ugly Guys For Money (Jun '16) Feb 15 Jamie Dundee 15
Corrupt Shawnee Court (Nov '08) Jan '17 Itabit 84
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC