Oklahoma Baptist University Professors debut musical
If one was to say the first word that comes to mind after hearing the word "opera," he or she might likely rattle off the first composer they remember from music class - Mozart, Tchaikvosky or Vivaldi, perhaps. For those thinking the art form once mastered by such composers is nothing more than a distant memory in history books - fear not - because such a composer is quite alive and doing very well, and living the dream in Shawnee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|Debi
|13
|Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up
|16 hr
|Matt Metheny
|2
|Drug test before employment?
|Fri
|CuriousFriend
|2
|looking for kendra sheppard or ty sheppard (Nov '10)
|Feb 15
|Needstuff
|3
|looking for some fun. (Nov '12)
|Feb 15
|Needstuff
|2
|Megan Cheek: Dates Ugly Guys For Money (Jun '16)
|Feb 15
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Corrupt Shawnee Court (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Itabit
|84
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC