Norman Police provide dramatic details on killings

The man police say killed his estranged wife and her attorney before taking his own life may have been headed to Shawnee to kill a third person, authorities said Wednesday. Timothy Michael Deffner was found by law-enforcement in Pottawatomie County early Wednesday morning after police say he kicked in the doors of his estranged wife and her attorney at their respective homes in Norman before shooting them both multiple times.

