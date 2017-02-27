Managing Severe White Line Disease

Managing Severe White Line Disease

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Horse

White line disease is a bit of a misnomer as it doesn't actually affect the white line along the bottom of the hoof wall. Rather, it's a disease process that sets up within the inner, nonpigmented section of the hoof wall, called the stratum medium, that can also erode into the stratum internum .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 9 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Drug test before employment? 9 hr Carol 3
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 20 hr HopeforJustice 14
News Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklah... 21 hr twolimosforpodunkers 1
News Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Da... Mon moredata 1
News Heart to help: Through foundation, woman uses h... Mon stonedtodeath 1
looking for kendra sheppard or ty sheppard (Nov '10) Feb 15 Needstuff 3
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC