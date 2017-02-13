Linda Capps, Willa Johnson Honored with Kate Barnard Awards
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women will honor Linda Capps, vice chairman of the Citizen Potawatomie Nation, and Willa Johnson, Oklahoma County Commissioner for District One, with Kate Barnard Awards. Capps was elected vice chairman of the Nation in 1989 and serves as a tribal administrator.
