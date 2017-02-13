Linda Capps, Willa Johnson Honored wi...

Linda Capps, Willa Johnson Honored with Kate Barnard Awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women will honor Linda Capps, vice chairman of the Citizen Potawatomie Nation, and Willa Johnson, Oklahoma County Commissioner for District One, with Kate Barnard Awards. Capps was elected vice chairman of the Nation in 1989 and serves as a tribal administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 6 hr Matt Metheny 3
News OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R... 7 hr cupid 1
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 9 hr Edmond North 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Sun WarForOil 2
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Feb 11 Gilbert Johnson 5
News Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-... Feb 10 stayoffmymailbox 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC