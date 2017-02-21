John Vernon Childers

John Vernon Childers

John Vernon Childers, 98, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Shawnee. He was born Oct. 22, 1918, to Jim and Effie Childers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

