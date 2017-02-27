Fallin Asks For $1.3B For Oklahoma Infrastructure
The request is more than a billion dollars. Governor Mary Fallin asking the federal government for help improving some of the state's most critical infrastructure, according to a request list from the National Governor's Association.
