Board Members, Bond Issues On School ...

Board Members, Bond Issues On School Election Ballot Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Two school bonds and six local school board races, including two in Shawnee and one in Tecumseh, will be on the ballot for the annual School Election Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular voting places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 17 hr TFCN 22
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 17 hr helpthechildren 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 23 hr Scott Hanna 21
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... Wed thataintworkin 2
News One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting Wed thataintworkin 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot Wed anotheronebitesth... 1
News Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e... Wed fodder 2
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC