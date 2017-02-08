Board Members, Bond Issues On School Election Ballot Tuesday
Two school bonds and six local school board races, including two in Shawnee and one in Tecumseh, will be on the ballot for the annual School Election Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular voting places.
