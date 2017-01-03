Two people die in wrecks on state roads

Miller died from injuries suffered about 8:05 p.m. Thursday on Highland Road just west of Stevens Road in Tecumseh in Pottawatomie County, the patrol reports. Miller was driving a pickup west on Highland Road when he lost control and went into an embankment.

