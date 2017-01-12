Shawnee PD Searching For Homicide Sus...

Shawnee PD Searching For Homicide Suspect

Thursday Jan 5

The Shawnee News-Star reports Shawnee police are investigating a homicide related to a shooting incident at Chapel Ridge Apartments. Calls of shots fired came in just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

