Shawnee casino shooter dies

A casino security guard who shot and killed a fellow security officer and then turned the gun on himself has died. Authorities said Justin Wells, 28, went into the resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd. just before 7 a.m. Jan. 10 and shot and killed Matt Palmer, 22, before shooting himself.

