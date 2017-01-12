Shawnee casino shooter dies
A casino security guard who shot and killed a fellow security officer and then turned the gun on himself has died. Authorities said Justin Wells, 28, went into the resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd. just before 7 a.m. Jan. 10 and shot and killed Matt Palmer, 22, before shooting himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|23 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Skinned Animal Found Outside Shawnee Walmart En...
|Sun
|tinfoil
|1
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|Jan 14
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Jan 13
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC