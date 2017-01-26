Shawnee Board Looking At New Bust Routes, Times
Shawnee Board of Education members used a 6 p.m. Monday special work session to discuss Shawnee schools bus route changes proposed for next school year as a means of solving some current transportation issues and heard how bond issue and county sales tax proceeds may be used to fund the myriad of upcoming school improvements. 'New elementary school site land update' was also on the open meeting's agenda but no clues to what northwest Shawnee locations may be under consideration were revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|2 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi...
|7 hr
|messenger
|1
|"Maybe it would have been different," metro wom...
|8 hr
|messenger
|1
|Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc
|19 hr
|baracuda
|1
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|Wed
|rubbertip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC