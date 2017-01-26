Shawnee Board Looking At New Bust Routes, Times

Shawnee Board of Education members used a 6 p.m. Monday special work session to discuss Shawnee schools bus route changes proposed for next school year as a means of solving some current transportation issues and heard how bond issue and county sales tax proceeds may be used to fund the myriad of upcoming school improvements. 'New elementary school site land update' was also on the open meeting's agenda but no clues to what northwest Shawnee locations may be under consideration were revealed.

