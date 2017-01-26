Shawnee Board Looking At New Bust Rou...

Shawnee Board Looking At New Bust Routes, Times

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Shawnee Board of Education members used a 6 p.m. Monday special work session to discuss Shawnee schools bus route changes proposed for next school year as a means of solving some current transportation issues and heard how bond issue and county sales tax proceeds may be used to fund the myriad of upcoming school improvements. 'New elementary school site land update' was also on the open meeting's agenda but no clues to what northwest Shawnee locations may be under consideration were revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 2 hr Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... 7 hr messenger 1
News "Maybe it would have been different," metro wom... 8 hr messenger 1
News Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions 13 hr WarForOil 2
News 'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear... 16 hr spytheweb 4
News Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc 19 hr baracuda 1
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Wed rubbertip 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC