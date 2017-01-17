Rough Ride
This beautiful horse had a bit of a rough ride over the holidays. Apparently the winds - or something else - tipped over BancFirst's Horse in the City at Federal and Harrison in Shawnee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|35 min
|blackandwhite
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|10 hr
|James
|9
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|James
|16
|OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
|13 hr
|what
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Help police identify suspects who left trail of...
|16 hr
|truckBgone
|1
|Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi...
|22 hr
|chittybanggang
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC