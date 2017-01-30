Patchy, Freezing Rain Is Developing
Patchy freezing rain continues to develop in central and southern Oklahoma. Temperatures are below freezing along a line from Hobart to Chickasha to Norman to Shawnee and points to the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|19 hr
|momentsintoyears
|1
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|Sun
|okiady
|5
|Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati...
|Sun
|okiady
|2
|MWC Police Search For Shooter In City's First T...
|Sun
|titelip
|1
|Crews respond to rollover accident in Oklahoma ...
|Sun
|airingthetires
|1
|MWC Police Investigating Triple-Homicide
|Sun
|zombienation
|3
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Sun
|smellit
|19
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC