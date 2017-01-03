One person dead in Shawnee casino sho...

One person dead in Shawnee casino shooting Tuesday, shooter hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The shooting was at the Grand Casino Hotel Resort, 777 Grand Casino Boulevard about 7 a.m. The casino is under jurisdiction of Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal police, an emergency dispatcher reports. One person died in the shooting and a man then shot himself and was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help 2 hr cylcal 3
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 16 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 22 hr Luckyace 6
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Sun quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Sun Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Sat Puffthemagicdragon 4
News TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A... Jan 7 clearthemaze 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC