One person dead in Shawnee casino shooting Tuesday, shooter hospitalized
The shooting was at the Grand Casino Hotel Resort, 777 Grand Casino Boulevard about 7 a.m. The casino is under jurisdiction of Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal police, an emergency dispatcher reports. One person died in the shooting and a man then shot himself and was taken by helicopter to a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|2 hr
|cylcal
|3
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|16 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|22 hr
|Luckyace
|6
|Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh...
|Sun
|quess
|1
|Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male
|Sun
|Puffthemagicdragon
|1
|driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|4
|TSA, Staff On Heightened Alert At Will Rogers A...
|Jan 7
|clearthemaze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC