Oklahoma woman sentenced for covering...

Oklahoma woman sentenced for covering up missing man's death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of trying to cover up the death of a man on Native American land has been sentenced. In 2014, human remains were discovered in Pottawatomie County after investigators received a tip about a body in a shallow grave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 10 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu... 12 hr blackandwhite 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 22 hr James 9
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 22 hr James 16
News OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint Wed what 1
News Help police identify suspects who left trail of... Wed truckBgone 1
News Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Gi... Wed chittybanggang 2
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC