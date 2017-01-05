Oklahoma woman sentenced for covering up missing man's death
An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of trying to cover up the death of a man on Native American land has been sentenced. In 2014, human remains were discovered in Pottawatomie County after investigators received a tip about a body in a shallow grave.
